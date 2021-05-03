Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.25.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $204.23 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $209.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

