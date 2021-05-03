Fortis (FTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. Fortis has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

