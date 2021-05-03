Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.59.

FSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 986,247 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 180,762 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $6.03 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

