Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.07

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.07 and last traded at $94.07, with a volume of 3804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,968,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Forward Air by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 179,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

