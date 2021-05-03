Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558,941 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

