Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$171.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.70 billion and a PE ratio of 81.58. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$130.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$181.31.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

