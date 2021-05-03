Franklin Resources (BEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

