Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Up 5.5%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.43. 15,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,206,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $786.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

