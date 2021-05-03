Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FDP opened at $28.20 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $37,966.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,286 shares of company stock valued at $346,958 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

