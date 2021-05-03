Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 488 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 78,468 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $96.59.

