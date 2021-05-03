Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 221.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

