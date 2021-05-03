Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $239.64 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

