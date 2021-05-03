Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,806.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.17.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $169.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.99.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

