Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 390 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

