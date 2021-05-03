Front Row Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.4% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $819.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $772.77 and its 200 day moving average is $716.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $829.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.