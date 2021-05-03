Front Row Advisors LLC Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $337.99 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.64 and its 200-day moving average is $316.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.