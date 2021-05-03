Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:ULCC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. 435,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,758. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.