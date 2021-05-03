Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives $7.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 1,355.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $412,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

