Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives $7.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.28.
A number of research firms recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.
Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 1,355.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $412,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
