FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

