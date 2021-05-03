FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.55

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.55 and last traded at $65.37, with a volume of 8866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.