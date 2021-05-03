Fundamentun LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fundamentun LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 21,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

