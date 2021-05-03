FUNToken Price Up 39.4% This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $448.76 million and $101.62 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.27 or 0.00889998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,553.75 or 0.09592739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00098809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00046454 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

