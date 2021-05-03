FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Tops $144.73 on Exchanges

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for about $144.73 or 0.00250978 BTC on popular exchanges. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $110,792.47 and approximately $57,119.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00278112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.99 or 0.01161855 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.98 or 0.00719630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,554.90 or 0.99808367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 766 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.