FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carlsberg A/S Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CABGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

CABGY opened at $35.09 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.