FY2021 EPS Estimates for Central Pacific Financial Corp. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPF. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $762.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

