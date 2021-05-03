FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

