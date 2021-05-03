FY2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

MC stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,676 shares of company stock worth $32,471,601. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

