FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Southern in a report issued on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.32.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.