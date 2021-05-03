FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Timken in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $83.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 in the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

