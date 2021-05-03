FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ultra Clean in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of UCTT opened at $51.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after buying an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

