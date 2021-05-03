Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GAU. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

GAU opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.