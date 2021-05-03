Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 122.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,230. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.00. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

