Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 647,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. Harmonic comprises about 3.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.50 million, a PE ratio of -20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.