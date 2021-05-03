Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $338.99 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

