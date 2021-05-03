Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eMagin in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eMagin by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $556,232.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prache Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $74,631.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,288,149 shares of company stock worth $8,540,180. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

eMagin Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

