Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,200 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 48.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,985 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $14,286,130.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

PLTR opened at $23.11 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

