Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $325.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average of $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $927.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

