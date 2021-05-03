Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Garmin reported strong first-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong performance of fitness, outdoor, auto and marine segments drove the top-line growth. Growing demand for advanced wearables, adventure watches and cycling products remained a positive. Solid adoption of Chartplotters and Panoptix Live Scope sonars contributed well. Also, strengthening momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs was another positive. Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind. Further sluggishness in the aviation segment owing to weak performing ADS-B product line is an overhang. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year”

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.72. 12,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,072. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.62.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.