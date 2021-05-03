GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

