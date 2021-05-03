Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $323.95 on Monday. Generac has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

