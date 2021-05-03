General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,789 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 872,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,498,180. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

