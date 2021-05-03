General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in General Mills by 14,091.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after purchasing an additional 855,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,687 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

