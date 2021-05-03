Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.03 Million

Analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce sales of $475.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.23 million. Gentex reported sales of $229.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,451. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

