Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on GNGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $33.84 on Friday. Getinge has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.30%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.5226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

