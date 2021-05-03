GFG Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 61,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 72,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 40,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 2,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.97 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

