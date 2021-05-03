GFG Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,843,852. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $214.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

