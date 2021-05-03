GFG Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $263.11. 206,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.31 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $308.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

