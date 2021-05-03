GFG Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,113 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDOC traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.05. 49,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,034. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average of $212.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

