GFG Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.29. The stock had a trading volume of 133,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

