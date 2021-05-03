GFG Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.10.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, reaching $170.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,325. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.